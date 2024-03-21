I own this air fryer and at 40-percent off in the Amazon Spring Sale I think it’s a must-buy

In recent years, the culinary landscape has witnessed a surge in the popularity of air fryers. They have, quite simply, revolutionized the way we approach home cooking.

These compact kitchen appliances captivated the hearts and kitchens of many, sparking a culinary trend that shows no signs of slowing down. The meteoric rise in the popularity of air fryers can be attributed to several key factors, from improved convenience and shorter cooking times to claiming to be healthier.

Now, I was originally an air fryer detractor, but after reviewing the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.4L I became an air fryer evangelist.

If you haven’t climbed aboard the air fryer bandwagon, now’s your chance, as two Cosori models are heavily discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Starting with the Cosori Air Fryer 5.5L model, which was £110, but has now been discounted to £66. That’s a massive 40-percent saving.

The 5.5L Cosori has 13 cooking functions, such as Air Fry, Bake and Roast, or you can fine-tune your cooking with manual time and temp settings.

This 5.5L model has one heating element and is dishwasher safe. For just £66 I think it’s outstanding value.

