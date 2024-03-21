I own this air fryer and at 40-percent off in the Amazon Spring Sale I think it’s a must-buy
Jump aboard the air fryer bandwagon with these two Cosori models heavily discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale
In recent years, the culinary landscape has witnessed a surge in the popularity of air fryers. They have, quite simply, revolutionized the way we approach home cooking.
These compact kitchen appliances captivated the hearts and kitchens of many, sparking a culinary trend that shows no signs of slowing down. The meteoric rise in the popularity of air fryers can be attributed to several key factors, from improved convenience and shorter cooking times to claiming to be healthier.
Now, I was originally an air fryer detractor, but after reviewing the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.4L I became an air fryer evangelist.
If you haven’t climbed aboard the air fryer bandwagon, now’s your chance, as two Cosori models are heavily discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale.
Starting with the Cosori Air Fryer 5.5L model, which was £110, but has now been discounted to £66. That’s a massive 40-percent saving.
The 5.5L Cosori has 13 cooking functions, such as Air Fry, Bake and Roast, or you can fine-tune your cooking with manual time and temp settings.
This 5.5L model has one heating element and is dishwasher safe. For just £66 I think it’s outstanding value.
Cosori Air Fryer 5.5L | was £110 | now £66 | save 40% at Amazon
This wallet-friendly air fryer from Cosori features ‘even heat’ technology, which promises to cook 50% faster than with a conventional oven while saving up to 55% on your energy bills.
If you’re looking for something a little larger and more premium, then you should check out the Cosori Smart Air Fryer Oven Dual Blaze 6.4L. This is the model that I own and I couldn’t be happier with it.
As the name suggests, the Dual Blaze has two heating elements, one on the top and one on the bottom, as well as dual sensors for more precise temperature control. This results in food being cooked twice as fast as a traditional oven, ensuring even crispier and more even results.
This also means that there’s no preheating required, just bung the food in and it’ll start cooking straight away.
The Cosori Smart Air Fryer features 12 cooking modes and connects to Google Home via the VeSync app, so you can start, pause and stop cooking from your phone, as well as get notifications when your food is ready. I find this really useful.
The large 6.4L large capacity is perfect for families, and the basket is really easy to clean. Check out the deal below:
Cosori Smart Air Fryer Oven Dual Blaze 6.4L | was £180 | now £140 | save 22% at Amazon
With dual heating elements for speedier and more even cooking, smart connectivity, and a large capacity basket, this really is a premium air fryer that doesn’t break the bank. You can now save 22-percent in the Amazon Spring Sale.
Find more great deals in the Amazon Spring Sale (UK) and Amazon Spring Sale (US).