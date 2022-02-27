Huawei powers up the MateBook X Pro and new MateStation X all-in-one￼

As well as the MateBook E, Huawei has also launched a new version of one of our favourite laptops – the MateBook X Pro at Mobile World Congress 2022.

The 14.2-inch MateBook X Pro’s upgrade is welcome (check out what we thought of the last one) and most users won’t worry about it having 11th generation Core processors instead of the latest 12th generation due to Huawei’s ongoing issues with the US. It certainly shouldn’t detract from what is usually a very impressive package. As well as a power button fingerprint reader, the Windows-powered laptop now supports facial recognition, too, for quick login.

Another blessing is that the webcam is on the top of the screen rather than being awkwardly on the keyboard as it has been in the past.

The multi-touch 90hz FullView display now boasts an impressive 92.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a huge 3120 x 2080 resolution with a peak brightness of 500 nits, too.

Then there’s the distinctive 28.2-inch MateStation X, a Microsoft Surface Studio-like all-in-one PC with a 3:2 4K+ resolution touchscreen that’s certified for HDR. Yes 4K+ is a thing now apparently, but it really just means it has a 3840 x 2560 resolution.

The MateStation X should be impressive up close; it certainly has a very sharp look about it thanks to a machined and sandblasted aluminum enclosure.

It boasts power to match its looks, too, with an 8 core, 16 thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800H powerhouse, dual-channel DDR4 memort and 512GB of solid state storage. Huawei says its new Shark fin fan ensures near-silent running.

In addition, Huawei also revealed the MatePad Paper, an advanced large-screen ereader with a 10.30-inch e-ink display.

