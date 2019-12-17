Huawei P40 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

The Huawei P30 Pro was our favourite smartphone in the world for most of 2019. Will 2020's P40 Pro top it?

That's a tricky proposition, given Huawei's run-ins with the United States government. It's why the Huawei Mate 30 Pro shipped without Google services, which made it incredibly difficult to recommend. Will that situation change in time for the P40 Pro to launch fully intact?

We'll have to wait and see on that front, but early rumours and leaks suggest a much-enhanced flagship that could again battle for the top spot. Here's what we've heard.