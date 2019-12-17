Huawei P40 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

The Huawei P30 Pro was our favourite smartphone in the world for most of 2019. Will 2020's P40 Pro top it?
That's a tricky proposition, given Huawei's run-ins with the United States government. It's why the Huawei Mate 30 Pro shipped without Google services, which made it incredibly difficult to recommend. Will that situation change in time for the P40 Pro to launch fully intact?
We'll have to wait and see on that front, but early rumours and leaks suggest a much-enhanced flagship that could again battle for the top spot. Here's what we've heard.
When will the Huawei P40 Pro be out?
Both the Huawei P30 and P20 lines were unveiled in late March (2019 and 2018 respectively), so that's a pretty reasonable expectation for the P40 and P40 Pro in 2020.
We suppose Huawei could hold out a bit, if necessary, to try and resolve the conflict that currently keeps Google services off of its new handsets. But otherwise, late March is our best guess until we hear otherwise. If that holds true, then an April release is likely.
March/April 2020 sounds correct to us.
How much will the Huawei P40 Pro cost?
The Huawei P30 Pro launched at £899, which was a step up from the P20 Pro's launch price of £799. That upward trend could continue with the P40 Pro.
Based on what's been reported, the P40 Pro could pack some sizable upgrades, which might result in a phone that pushes up against the four-figure mark. Of course, the trimmed-down standard P40 would be available for those who don't want to spend upwards of a grand, but the super-premium phone is sure to command a super-premium price.
We're just speculating for now, but we certainly don't expect a price drop from the P30 Pro.
What will the Huawei P40 Pro look like?
Leaks and speculative renders point to a Huawei P40 Pro that continues the design evolution seen across the P20/P30 and Mate 20/Mate 30 over the last couple of years.
This concept render above (via 9TechEleven), for example, shows the same kind of two-tone flashy backing that we've seen on previous Huawei flagships, albeit with a much larger camera module, while the front shows the same kind of "Horizon Display" as the Mate 30 Pro with deep, waterfall-style curved sides.
The big difference here, of course, is the presence of a wide dual-camera punch-hole cutout in the screen rather than a notch. It's similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.
This isn't the most polished-looking leak we've seen for a recent smartphone, but it does bundle in a lot of the popular rumours we've seen floating around. As the rumours firm up a bit, we're sure to see even more detailed concept renders emerge.
This is a fair shot at what we expect to see with the P40 Pro, but we're not ready to call it 100% spot-on.
What about the Huawei P40 Pro's screen?
The screen is the one consistent area of the P20 Pro and P30 Pro that Huawei held back on, at least compared to some other top-end flagships – but that could change with the P40 Pro.
Leaks point to an OLED screen around 6.5in at QHD+ resolution, marking a notable bump over the FHD+ (1080p) mark of old. And it's said to be a 120Hz screen, leapfrogging over OnePlus and Google for an even smoother refresh rate. It's expected to have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, too.
Higher-res, waterfall-style, and 120Hz? Yes, please.
How much power will the Huawei P40 Pro pack?
It will likely have the same Kirin 990 chip as the Mate 30 Pro, and that's good news – right now, at least.
In benchmark tests, the Kirin 990 puts up near-equal results compared to the current Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip. However, new flagships in spring will undoubtedly use the incoming Snapdragon 865, which could put a bit of distance between them and a Kirin 990-toting P40 Pro. Still, it's sure to be a super-speedy phone.
The Kirin 990 seems assured, and that means the P40 Pro will be plenty powerful.
What kind of cameras will the Huawei P40 Pro have?
It was barely a year ago that we gawked at the possibility of five back cameras on the Nokia 9 PureView, but it may become the standard on top-end Androids in 2020.
That's the chatter around the Huawei P40 Pro, at least. Leaker Yash Raj Chauhary points to a 64-megapixel main sensor – a Sony IMX686, purportedly – along with a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto (periscope) camera, a macro camera, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for capturing depth.
Combine that with standard and ultra-wide selfie cams on the front and we're talking about seven cameras on the phone. Camera prowess has been key to Huawei's success the last couple of years, so it's not as far-fetched as it seems, we suppose.
Whatever the combination, expect the Huawei P40 Pro to be one of the sharpest shooters around.
Is there anything else I should know about the Huawei P40 Pro?
As of now, there's still a big question mark around whether Huawei will be able to include Google apps and services with the P40 Pro. If not, then the phone could be essentially dead in the water in Western countries.
We're expecting to see both 4G and 5G models of the P40 Pro, likely separate ones still, with prospective buyers asked to shell out more for 5G access.
Meanwhile, Chauhary also suggests that the P40 Pro will pack an absolutely massive 5,500mAh battery pack that uses graphene materials to pack in more capacity than typical lithium-ion cells. It's also said to charge at up to 50W (wired), which is likewise nuts. We're expecting both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging on the P40 Pro, as well.
It's early still, and the final product may not perfectly resemble what these rumours are setting up – but it sounds like a potential beast, if true. We'll just have to see whether US/China relations ultimately improve and lead to a happy union of Huawei and Google once more.