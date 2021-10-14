HTC unveils Vive Flow, lightweight VR glasses that you can take anywhere

Virtual reality is great, but when it comes to the vast majority of headsets - which tend to be enormous and often tethered to a PC - the only reality you’re leaving behind is the one in your living room.

What if you could fight pirates on a plane, or nip off for a quick meditation in space while you’re sitting in the departure lounge? This is, we think, the idea behind the Vive Flow, the latest VR headset from HTC. Although as you can see, the aesthetically Steampunkesque Flow isn’t a headset at all.

Its maker would rather you call it “lightweight immersive glasses”, apparently weighing little more than a chocolate bar and sporting a dual-hinge design and soft face gasket that allows it to fold down to a comfortably backpack-able size. To prevent the age-old problem of VR toastiness, Vive Flow uses an active cooling system that pulls warm air away from your face, so hopefully you shouldn't have to come out for air too often.