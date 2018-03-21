HTC U12+ preview: Everything we know so far

We called the HTC U11+ "possibly the best phone HTC has made in years," but then affixed a slightly dampened 4-star score to that appraisal. Why? Timing.

Unfortunately, the slightly upgraded take on the HTC U11 came out mere weeks ahead of the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and other handsets, and we just couldn't get that excited about a pricey flagship boasting last year's tech.

But a brand new HTC U12+? Yeah, we're into that. Leaks showcase a phone that'll follow much of what made the U11+ (seen above) so appealing, albeit with upgraded internals that can contend with other top-end devices releasing right about now. Here's everything we've heard so far.