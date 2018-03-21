HTC U12+ preview: Everything we know so far

We called the HTC U11+ "possibly the best phone HTC has made in years," but then affixed a slightly dampened 4-star score to that appraisal. Why? Timing.
Unfortunately, the slightly upgraded take on the HTC U11 came out mere weeks ahead of the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and other handsets, and we just couldn't get that excited about a pricey flagship boasting last year's tech.
But a brand new HTC U12+? Yeah, we're into that. Leaks showcase a phone that'll follow much of what made the U11+ (seen above) so appealing, albeit with upgraded internals that can contend with other top-end devices releasing right about now. Here's everything we've heard so far.
When will the HTC U12+ be out?
HTC shipped off part of its smartphone team to Google to lead its Pixel efforts internally, but HTC is still in the business of making phones. And we should see its next flagship soon.
Notorious leaker Evan Blass says that the HTC U12+ should launch in late April or early May, putting it just outside the current hype window for the Galaxy S9. According to Blass, it was planned to launch sooner, but technical hitches held it back a bit.
The timing makes sense, but HTC needs to make sure it doesn't launch the U12+ too late and run into another U11+-like situation. Perhaps they've hit some snags with the smaller team, thus leading to the reported delay.
How much will the HTC U12+ cost?
Unfortunately, we haven't heard much about what to expect as far as pricing, but we can look to the other handsets releasing right about now.
The Galaxy S9 certainly isn't cheap, coming in at £739, while the larger Galaxy S9+ is plenty pricey at £869. Meanwhile, Sony's Xperia XZ2 will sell for £699.
The U11+ came in at £699 a couple months back, but there's room here to grow the price point a bit. Sticking at £699 would give it a decent edge in the Galaxy S9 comparison, but don't be surprised to see a slight bump here.
We'd love to see the £699 price point maintained. It seemed a bit much for the HTC U11+ given the timing, but it would make a lot of sense for the HTC U12+.
What will the HTC U12+ look like?
According to leaker Blass, you're looking at it. Unfortunately, this isn't the clearest first look, but it'll do for now.
From the front, it looks pretty minimal: an extra-tall 18:9 screen will dominate most of the face, and from what we can tell with the camera module, there's no iPhone X-like notch. Surely some of you will breathe a sigh of relief at that.
It's hard to tell for sure from the image, but we're expecting the same kind of striking Liquid Glass approach that worked so well on both U11 models. The back camera module and fingerprint sensor look to be in similar locations, even if the former looks a bit different…
We aren't getting an especially vibrant look at the phone here, but the source is trustworthy and the render seems to follow HTC's approach of late. It's not the most exciting-looking phone we've seen lately, but the Liquid Glass should impress.
What about the HTC U12+'s screen?
The HTC U11+ had a 6in LCD panel at an 18:9 aspect ratio and WQHD+ resolution, weighing in at 2880x1400. Leaks suggest we'll see the exact same thing on the U12+.
Certainly, it could be brighter or pack improved contrast over its predecessor, but when it comes to key stats, it sounds like HTC isn't changing what worked pretty well the last time around.
We typically prefer OLED panels, of course, thanks to their deeper blacks and improved contrast, but the U11+ had bold, sharp visuals with plenty of detail. Brightness in direct sunlight was lacking a bit, so honestly, we're hoping for an upgrade there.
Sounds right to us. It's only been a few months since the U11+ came out, so we don't blame HTC for holding firm here. Hopefully it gets a brightness bump, though.
How much power will the HTC U12+ pack?
The HTC U12+ isn't breaking from the Android pack: like most of the new flagship phones announced so far this year or rumoured to debut soon, it'll use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.
That'll provide a bit more power and speed than the Snapdragon 835 from the U11+ (shown), and it'll ensure that the U12+ is right near the top of the pack in terms of power. Expect 6GB RAM within, along with 64GB and 128GB storage depending on model.
You'll also be able to boost the storage with microSD cards, and it's expected to wield a 3,420mAh battery pack, which is just a smidge less than what's in the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
Everything is pretty much par for the course here, both compared to the U11+ and the current and upcoming flagship competition.
What kind of cameras will the HTC U12+ have?
Two in the front and two in the back – you'll find a set of eyes on both sides of this phone, although that's still not as crazy as what the Huawei P20 Pro is reportedly packing.
Even so, that's a lot of cameras. HTC has doubled up on the back after sticking with one sensor on the U11+, and Blass suggests that they'll be 16-megapixel and 12MP sensors, respectively, alongside the LED flash. On the front, we'll see a pair of 8MP selfie shooters.
Many phones are adopting dual-camera setups, and HTC will reportedly double up on that approach with the U12+.
Is there anything else I should know about the HTC U12+?
Yes! Remember Edge Sense from the U11 and U11+ (shown)? It let you squeeze the phone to access varying functionality. Well, that's back.
Blass says that it's a "second generation" version, although we don't know yet if that means any real upgrades. You'll probably still be able to use it to bring up the Google Assistant, snap selfies, and pull up the Edge Launcher wheel of shortcuts and favourite apps.
Also, expect Android Oreo from the start – the U12+ should beat the full version of Android 9.0 P to the market by a few months.
Lastly, according to Blass, there may not be a standard HTC U12. He believes that HTC is positioning the U12+ against the Galaxy S9+, which it should match up well to on physical size, but there may not be a smaller option in the mix.
Edge Sense wasn't the most amazing addition to the past models, but it's a handy, fairly unique perk – and it's more versatile than the Active Edge version on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.