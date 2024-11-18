Horizon’s Shell-walker and Sawtooth get the real-world Lego treatment

Lego fans that picked up the recent Lego Horizon Adventures probably didn’t realise the kid-friendly console game was also a sneak preview of an upcoming play set – after all, how often does a new Lego creation arrive virtually before it’s available in physical, buildable form? Well the Lego Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth set has done exactly that.

Timed perfectly to piggyback off the launch of the new video game, the 768-piece set sees Horizon series protagonist Aloy go up against the hermit crab-inspired Shell-walker and a Sabretooth tiger-style Sawtooth predator – which until now were only seen digitally in brick form inside the game. Companion Varl also gets a Minifigure for the first time.

The pair are armed with a spear and a bow, which can create fire, shock and chill attacks to burn, zap or freeze enemy weak points. The Shell-walker comes with a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, and has posable arms and legs. Its claws open and close, too. The Sawtooth gets a swivelling torso, posable neck, head and legs, and opening jaws. Some jungle-themed props complete the scene.

The second Lego Horizon set follows the success of the Lego Tallneck, which was more of a diorama than this play set and suggested for adult builders only. Now the Horizon series has been given the Lego treatment on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC, Lego clearly hopes the younger crowd will want versions of the characters they can actually hold, not just control with a joypad.

At $45/£39/€45, the new set is a lot easier on the wallet than the Tallneck, which sold out impressively quickly and is now going for more than its original £80 asking price.

The Lego Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth set is up for pre-order on the Lego website right now, but Horizon fans will be in for a long wait: it wont hit store shelves until March 1st 2025.