Honor’s Magic 4 Pro debuts in the UK

Honor’s flagship Magic 4 Pro was announced back at Mobile World Congress in February, but it’s been launched this week in the UK.

Available in black and cyan, the Android 12-based Magic 4 Pro is a premium £949 flagship phone – and if you order one before 26 May you’ll get a case, a Honor SuperCharge Wireless charger and an Honor Watch GS 3 worth £324. Devices will ship from 3 June.

The killer feature is 100W wireless charging (yes, really). It can be juiced to 50 percent charge in 15 minutes if you have the SuperCharge proprietary charger. There’s a 120Hz OLED 6.81-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it’s based around Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

A triple camera with 4K HDR10 video capability completes the picture – there’s a 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom (100x digital zoom) and finally a 12MP selfie camera.

We’ve got the phone in our hands and we’ll be posting a full review soon – does it do enough to keep up with the (considerably large) pack?

Honor has certainly well and truly stopped out from the shadow of former owner Huawei to make some stunning devices that are well versed with the Google apps that Huawei still isn’t able to use and it’s now making some seriously good gear.

Honor also announced it is bringing the aforementioned Watch GS 3 smartwatch and Earbuds 3 Pro to UK shores, too.