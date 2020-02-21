Google Android 11 preview: Everything we know so far

Some of you might still be waiting for Android 10 to reach your handset, but believe it or not, Android 11 has already been announced and is available. Well, to some users.

Right now, it's just available in an early beta for developers, but Google has released a roadmap that will see a public beta launch in late spring ahead of a wide release later this year. Hopefully you at least have Android 10 before that happens!

It's early on, and Google hasn't released the full slate of details regarding new features and abilities, but we already have a sense of some of the cool additions that come along with Android 11. Here's a look at what to expect from the OS update, when it will release, and which phones it's expected to hit.