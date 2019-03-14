Google Android 10 Q Preview: Everything we know so far

It's that time of the year again: Google has just announced the next major release of Android, known as Android Q until a proper name is unveiled.

A developers' beta is already available for certain handsets, so if you don't mind playing around with unfinished software, keep reading to find out if your device is eligible. So far, Android Q has mostly introduced small enhancements and upgrades, but we expect that Google will debut much more notable features at its I/O 2019 conference in May.

Even if you don't want to jump into the beta, here's a look at everything you need to know about Android Q, what it'll be called, when the full version will be released, and the notable new additions that we know about so far.