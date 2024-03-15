Giffgaff is giving away free Deliveroo and savings on your phone contract

Every April, mobile contracts are set to rise, up to 8.8% on the top smartphones. Some carriers, such as Giffgaff, don’t follow these price hikes and keep your contract locked at the same price. But to put the icing on the cake, the carrier is offering to buy your dinner tonight, by giving away free Deliveroo. Just to try and soften the blow on rising contracts.

Today, you can score a free Deliveroo code if you’re one of the first 1000 people to visit Giffgaff’s Instagram page from 12pm onwards. Each code is worth £17.65, and will be valid from today until the end of April. It’s enough to sort out your Friday night takeaway, even if you’re still not sure what you fancy. Pizza, anyone?

But Giffgaff isn’t just giving away free pizza, you can also bag some savings on your phone contract. If you’re looking for a new SIM-only deal, you can score unlimited data for £25 per month in this 18-month contract deal. Prices start from as low as £6 per month for 2GB of data on rolling contracts that let you cancel at any time.

Looking for a new handset contract with Giffgaff? Here are the latest deals you can grab:

You can see all of Giffgaff’s handset deals here.

