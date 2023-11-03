Get Sky Stream for just £19 a month with Sky’s Black Friday deals

Sky has revealed its Black Friday deals, with Sky Stream as the headline offer – you can get it from £19 per month.

Dish-free Sky Stream is the most affordable way to get Netflix and Sky TV together, or you can get Sky Stream, TV and Broadband in one bundle for £36 a month.

Sky’s other offers include the below:

This year’s Stuff Gadget Awards are currently taking place – Sky Stream was our TV gadget of the year last year. Check out our Sky Stream review, too.

In our review we praised Sky Stream, saying “Functionality-wise it’s hard to find fault with it. Sky+ veterans might miss the local recordings, but the Stream approach feels a lot more modern and doesn’t take long to get used to. For many, it’s likely to already be the norm anyway.”

Unsure which Sky TV service to go for?

If you’re not sure whether to go for Sky Stream or Sky Glass, then our choice is usually to pair Stream with another TV, especially if you have a decent 4K TV already. There’s a full analysis of this in our feature here: Sky Stream vs Sky Glass vs Sky Q: what’s the best option in 2023?

All the Sky Black Friday deals are available until 30 November.

