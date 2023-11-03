Get Sky Stream for just £19 a month with Sky’s Black Friday deals
Dish-free Sky Stream is the most affordable way to get Netflix and Sky TV together
Sky has revealed its Black Friday deals, with Sky Stream as the headline offer – you can get it from £19 per month.
Sky’s other offers include the below:
- Sky Glass from £33 per month on an 18 month deal including the Sky Ultimate package. Get this Sky Glass deal now.
- Get 50% off big data plans with Sky Mobile, saving you £18 a month on a 100GB plan and £12 a month on a 40GB plan. Get this Sky Mobile deal now.
- Get Sky Broadband Full Fibre 100 for £28 a month on an 18-month contract (usually £38 per month). Get this Sky Broadband deal now.
- And as we mentioned you can get Sky Stream and fibre broadband for £36 a month.
This year’s Stuff Gadget Awards are currently taking place – Sky Stream was our TV gadget of the year last year. Check out our Sky Stream review, too.
In our review we praised Sky Stream, saying “Functionality-wise it’s hard to find fault with it. Sky+ veterans might miss the local recordings, but the Stream approach feels a lot more modern and doesn’t take long to get used to. For many, it’s likely to already be the norm anyway.”
Unsure which Sky TV service to go for?
If you’re not sure whether to go for Sky Stream or Sky Glass, then our choice is usually to pair Stream with another TV, especially if you have a decent 4K TV already. There’s a full analysis of this in our feature here: Sky Stream vs Sky Glass vs Sky Q: what’s the best option in 2023?
All the Sky Black Friday deals are available until 30 November.