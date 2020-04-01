Get 30% off Bowers & Wilkins headphones - perfect for working from home

How many new albums and podcasts have you discovered recently?

With all that spare time around the house, our money is on alot! If you need any help in that department, we've listed all of our favourite podcasts here.

But we're not here to talk about that - this is all about seriously improving the audio quality in your life on the cheap, courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins.

Right now, you can save 30% on their fantastic PX5 and PI3 headphones.

Now comes the big question... Which headphones do you pick?

If you want something with ultra portability for those short daily walks (with social distancing of course), and you're planning ahead for when society gets back to normal and you can run again, go for the PI3s. Packed with B&W's dual driver technology for crystal clear audio, a microphone to take calls easily on the go and a fitness-centric design that lies comfortably around the back of your neck, these are a sure thing.

Get your pair from Amazon for just £169.07

And if you're on the lookout for a giant pair of cans with amazing audio quality, the PX5s are the way to go. Noise-cancelling technology eliminates all distractions and gives you an uninterrupted listening experience - made amazing by the 35mm drivers, custom-designed by the team who made the speakers used in Abbey Road Studios. Make no mistake about it, these are an audiophile's dream.

Get your pair from Amazon for just £188.99