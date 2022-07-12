Get £100 off the Honor Magic 4 Pro – plus more Prime Day savings on Honor tech

The Magic 4 Pro is about as premium as Honor smartphones get – and now you can pick one up with a healthy discount, to coincide with Amazon Prime Day.

With a killer triple-camera setup consisting of 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, the Magic 4 Pro promises to take exceptionally detailed photos. It’ll record 4K video in HDR, and can even manage 100x digital zoom for seriously close-up shooting.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage, it’s every bit the flagship phone. It’s also packing a 6.81in OLED with 120Hz refresh rate. The real surprise, though? 100W wireless charging. Yep, if you’ve got the right charging pad, it’ll top up sans cable just as fast as it would if you plugged it into the mains.

The phone launched in the UK at £949, but right now you can pick one up for £850 from Amazon – that’s a £100 saving. And if you don’t manage to bag one during Prime Day, UK customers will be able to head to Very and Argos – the deals are set to continue between the 14th and 18th of July.

If flagship phones are a little too rich for your blood, Honor has also slashed the prices of its more affordable handsets. Our top pick is the Honor 50, a sensibly-specced mid-ranger with a Snapdragon 778G processor, 4300mAh battery and whopping 108MP main camera. It’s also packing an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh lens, so should be versatile for photography fans.

A 6.57in OLED screen is nothing to be sniffed at towards the affordable end of the smartphone spectrum, and it’s even got a 120Hz refresh rate. 66W wired charging is fairly rapid, too.

The 6GB RAM, 128GB on-board storage version of the phone usually costs £380, but right now that price has plummeted to £285 – a £90 saving.

Honor Watch GS 3, now £150

Elsewhere, Honor has knocked £42 off the top-end Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch. The Blue and Gold variants typically retail for £210, but right now can be had for £168 – that’s a 20% discount.

With a 1.43in AMOLED display and stainless steel construction, the Watch G3 3 is a particularly good-looking wearable. It’s jam-packed with health and fitness sensors, so can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep patterns as well as record your exercise routines with 104 different sport and activities detected.

It’s even more impressive on the battery life front, promising 14 days of typical use between charges. That’s better than the latest Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch by a country mile.

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro, now £136

Also discounted are Honor’s premium noise-cancelling earbuds. The Earbuds 3 Pro pack in 10mm dynamic drivers and a ceramic tweeter to blend punchy bass with crisp treble. Twin microphones in each earbud bring ANC and background noise reduction when taking calls.

The earphones should last up to six hours per charge, with the compact charging case delivering a further three top-ups for a total 24 hours’ listening away from the mains. Three different sizes of silicone ear tips should also mean everyone can find a comfy fit.

Usually retailing for £170, you can currently pick up a pair for £136 – that’s a £34 saving.

Honor MagicBook 16, now £700

Finally, the MagicBook 16 looks like a steal for anyone on the hunt for an all-rounder laptop with enough grunt to replace an ageing desktop PC, but still portable enough to take on the move.

It’s a 16.1in machine running Windows 11, with power coming from an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. That’s a six-core, twelve-thread CPU that can boost to 4.2GHz when temps allow. It’s paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Full HD display has a 144Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling, and the battery should be good for an entire day’s worth of working.

Usually on sale for £800, you’ll be able to score one for £700 for the next few days – a £100 saving.

