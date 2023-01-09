Galaxy Unpacked event expected 1 February, likely revealing Galaxy S23

2023 is well under way, and we’re already starting to see new smartphones trickle out. Samsung is expected to follow suit shortly, with the Galaxy S23 launch pegged for February. And it looks like we know when that launch for the upcoming flagship will be, thanks to a pretty serious blunder from the brand itself.

Samsung uploaded – and then rather swiftly removed – a teaser graphic for the next Galaxy Unpacked launch event to its Colombian webpage. The graphic details the date 1 February, alongside the tagline “Epic moments are coming”. While the teaser didn’t specifically reference the Galaxy S23, it did include the image of a smartphone. Below the image, Samsung also featured a form for early sign-ups for news about the event. Considering Samsung usually unveils its new flagships at the start of the year, it seems pretty clear-cut.

While the page is no longer live, you can view an archived version using the Wayback Machine. The graphic is definitely from Samsung, rather than a tipster. For added context, last year’s Galaxy S22 series launched on 9 February. And back in 2020, the brand unveiled the Galaxy S20 series on 11 February. So, it seems that every is lining up rather nicely.

Ahead of the anticipated launch, we’ve seen a bunch of different rumours around the device. It looks like the Galaxy S23 will drop Samsung’s own Exynos chipset in favour of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We’re also expecting big camera sensor upgrades, bigger batteries, and potentially even new colours.

And, by the looks of things, we haven’t got to wait very long to find out. Expect official invitations two weeks before the event, which is 18 January, if the 1 February launch doesn’t change. We’ll bring you all the latest at Stuff, and you’ll be able to live stream the event from Samsung.