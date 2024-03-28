Android free update brings an awesome new translation feature to Circle to Search
Google adds a powerful new translate option to Circle to Search
A free AI search update is coming to Google’s Circle to Search feature which will make translating large chunks of text easier than ever.
The AI-powered Circle to Search feature was launched earlier this year, around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch. The feature itself works by letting users circle items on their screen, to quickly deliver search results based on the context. This can be anything from a picture of an item of clothing, to a building, food, or more.
This latest update makes translation even easier, by providing a translation shortcut next to the search bar. This allows users to translate everything on a page in one go, making it a very handy tool for deciphering menus when abroad, to give just one of many useful examples. It’ll also work with PDF files, which makes it particularly helpful in business applications.
Currently, Circle to Search is only available on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series, with support for the Pixel 7 roster as well. Google has also announced that it will be making its way to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, along with the Pixel 6a and 7a. Google has also stated that it’s coming soon to the Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet, though no specific release date has been revealed at this time.
Elsewhere, it’s been confirmed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 range will also be receiving the Circle to Search update. It would, of course, be great if Google looked beyond Samsung and Pixel handsets for future updates, but we can only cross our fingers for the time being. We imagine it won’t be too long before other users are graced with new features, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted when we hear any more news from Google.
- Read more: Samsung Galaxy S24 UItra review