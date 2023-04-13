Focal Theva speakers redefine entry-level home audio

Focal has introduced a new entry-grade speaker range that replaces its Chora lineup. The Focal Theva lineup offers new colorways and a more slimline cabinet design than its predecessor. Focal says each speaker is ideally suited for musical and home cinema experiences. The lineup includes six new speakers, which will arrive before the end of the month.

The company will officially debut Focal Theva to the public at Axpona (Audio Expo North America) from April 14-16 in Chicago.

Available in three colors, the Focal Theva speakers have designs that fit into any home. The black finish model brings a sophisticated tone to any home, while the dark and light wood finishes add a beautiful flair. In addition, each speaker includes metallic, screen-printed rings that frame the speaker drives with the vent positioned at the rear so they don’t interfere with the front panels.

Focal Theva: a super lineup

The Focal Theva lineup begins with the N°1, a compact bookshelf loudspeaker measuring 392x212x260mm, and the Theva N°2, a three-way floor-standing loudspeaker with an ultra-slim profile and 13 cm speaker drivers, the first for the company. It measures 931x191x352mm.

Next up is the flagship Focal Theva N°3. Another three-way floor standing loudspeaker, this model includes a Magnesium TNF tweeter and three Slatefiber speaker drivers and measures 989x212x388mm. Meanwhile, the Theva N°3-D offers Dolby Atmos compatibility with dimensions of 1019x212x388mm.

There’s also the two-way Theva Center speaker (212x530x260mm). And finally, the Theva Surround (443x316x107mm) is a loudspeaker for spatialized audio. There’s also a stand available for the Theva N°1.

The company says of the new lineup: “Renowned for its savoir-faire in sound, the French brand has designed, developed and manufactured the six-model range to span the spectrum of Hi-Fi and Home Cinema listening at home with exceptional performance.”

Suggest retail prices for the new speakers are £659/$998/€718 for the Focal Theva N1; £1299/$1798/€1498 for the Theva N2; £1499/$2398/€1698 for the Theva N3; £1799/$2998/€1998 for the Theva N3-D; £349/$649/€399 for the Theva Center; and £349/$649/€399 for the Theva Surround.