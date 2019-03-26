Experience movies, TV and games like never before with Philips and Stuff

What if we told you there was an event where you could experience amazing new TVs that bring out the very best of 4K, hang out with the Stuff team, and win great prizes?

Then, in addition to that, what if we told you that said event was TOTALLY FREE to attend? Put your money away!

Well, there is such an event, and it's taking place at The Violin Factory, a renovated Victorian warehouse in the centre of London, on May 14th.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by Stuff and Philips and led into the house, where there’ll be food, drink and 65-inch Ambilight OLED TVs to behold.

You’ll be free to look around and experience Dolby Vision movies from Universal Pictures (UK) including Fast and Furious 8 and Mortal Engines, both available now on 4K UHD. You'll also be able to enjoy the the enhanced ambient experience of Philips Hue lighting and play Dolby Vision games thanks to the fine folks at Nvidia.

We’ll also be hosting a Q&A with Nvidia about all the cool gaming experiences made possible with Dolby Vision on Philips’ latest OLEDs. Plus there'll be the chance to meet the Stuff team, and one lucky attendee will walk away with amazing prizes on the night, including a Philips 65-inch OLED+903 TV.

Even if you’re not the winner, you’ll still get to leave the event with a goodie bag containing exclusive Philips swag including headphones.

To be in with a chance of attending, all you have to do is answer this simple question in 50 words or less: What is the best thing you’ve ever seen on TV and why?

Simply email your answer to win@9lazy9.com. The winner will be judged on the entertainment value of their entry and quality of writing. So try to make us laugh, smile or think!

Alternatively, if you're socially minded, you can also enter by leaving a comment on our Twitter, <em>Event Details</em> Where: The Violin Factory, SE1 8TJ (closest station: London Waterloo) When: Tuesday 14th May, 6.30pm If you’re not able to attend the event, then fear not, as we’ll be livestreaming it on our <a href=" http:="" joinstuff="">Facebook or Instagram page.

Event detailsWhere: The Violin FactoryWhen: Tuesday May 14, 6:30pm

If you're not able to attend the event, then fear not, as we'll be livestreaming it on our Facebook page on the night.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. To enter, email your entry to win@9lazy9.com, post your entry in a comment under the promotion on the social channel or send a letter/postcard to 114 Brinkley Rd, Worcester Park, Surrey KT4 8JF.

2. Entries close 23:59pm Wednesday May 1st, 2019.

3. Prizes are an invitation for you plus one guest to the Stuff 4K event as described above. Event takes place the evening of Tuesday May 14th at The Violin Factory, London, SE1 8TJ. Winners will receive an invite to the event and further details within a few days after the competition closing date.

4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over.

5. No cash alternative, and prizes are non-transferable.

6. Only one entry per person.

7. The winner will be judged on the entertainment value of their entry and quality of writing. Did the entry make the judges laugh/smile/think? The judges’ decision is final.

8. Full website terms and conditions are available here.

9. A prize draw will take place on the night of the event with one winner. The prize will be a Philips Television and other hardware demonstrated during the evening. Exact prize bundle to be confirmed at the event. The prize draw will take place at 21:30 pm and event attendees must be present at this time in order to be entered into the draw.

10. Please note: this is a filmed event and by attending, you consent to appear in any materials released during and after the event.

11. We will not be collecting data from entrants beyond that required to contact the winners with details of the event. Data will be used for this purpose only. This is not a data collection exercise.

12. 9lazy9 are managing and judging the competition. 9lazy9 will hold entries until the competition closes and will delete all entries at the close of the competition.

13. The Promoter: Kelsey Media Ltd, Cudham Tithe Barn, Berry’s Hill, Cudham, Kent TN16 3AG

14. Kelsey Media Ltd's Privacy Policy is available here.