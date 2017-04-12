Everything we learned from the leaked Star Wars Battlefront II trailer

The internet’s been up to its old tricks again: a trailer from the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II (no, not the original - a new one with exactly the same name) has been pilfered and leaked on the web.

Cue scrapping over every morsel of information available in the tiny, 30-second long clip.

What information is there? Well, in reality, very little - but we’ve sieved through it all the same, so that you don’t have to.

Yes, it’s a little bit naughty - but it’s Wednesday, and we don’t want to wait until May the 4th to find out just what Battlefront II has in store.