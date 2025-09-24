Swatch adds to its Neon watch collection, and I’m having trouble picking a favourite

Swatch is back raiding its own archives – and this time it’s the ’80s and ’90s getting a glow-up (quite literally). The brand’s latest Neon Collection is a six-piece lineup of reimagined classics, each drenched in bold, fluorescent colour and dialled up with fresh details like slimmer cases, bigger proportions, and even SwatchPAY for contactless payments.

Swatch has always leaned into the fun side of watchmaking, creating some of the best watches around if you’re on a budget, and the Neon Collection fits right in. The only trouble is, I’m stuck on which one I’d actually wear first.

The most nostalgic of the bunch is the Neon Flumotions, a throwback to 1988’s FLUMOTIONS. The original was already playful, but now it’s been slipped into Swatch’s ultra-thin Skin Classic case and electrified with neon accents. It’s probably the most colourful of the bunch, and would look great under blacklight at an arcade.

Then there’s the Neon Signal Flag, resurrecting the 1990 model of the same name. The palette (orange, yellow, and green) has been pumped up so aggressively that it could double as a festival wristband.

For fans of chunkier pieces, the Neon Emerald Chrono takes the 1986 EMERALD DIVER and reworks it as a chronograph. You get all the sporty precision of timing laps, but with colours that wouldn’t look out of place on a Walkman ad.

One of the subtler but still striking designs is the Neon Skychart, based on the 1991 original. The signature date window remains, but the colours now include electric green, deep purple, and dark blue – a combination that looks out of this world.

Oversized watch lovers will probably gravitate to the Neon Seppia, a BIG BOLD version of 1994’s AQUACHRONO. It rocks a textured dark strap with a massive 47mm dial laced with pink, green, and yellow accents. It’s confident, loud, and definitely not for blending in.

Finally, the Neon Hielo updates the 1993 HIELO, transforming it from a 25mm modest piece into a wrist-dominating 47mm watch with a few jolts of neon for good measure.

This collection feels less like Swatch turning the saturation slider up to eleven. Each watch takes a design that had its moment decades ago and tweaks it for today’s tastes – whether that’s bigger cases, thinner silhouettes, or the ability to tap and pay at the supermarket without reaching for your phone.

The set is available worldwide now with prices starting from US$80 / £67. The only real issue? With six bright blasts of nostalgia on offer, it’s not easy to pick just one favourite.

