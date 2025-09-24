WIN a Netgear Obri 870 3-Pack & Nighthawk M6 Pro! 

So, how does never again being without high-speed internet sound? The Netgear Orbi 870 3-Pack and Nighthawk M6 Pro will make this a reality and you can win both as part of the huge 10K prize bundle we have to give away this month!

As well as the amazing Netgear Obri 870 3-Pack & Nighthawk M6 Pro, this month’s lucky winner will also receive a Skylight Calendar Max (£550), Tenways CGO009 Smart City E-bike (£1999), Synca Circ Plus massage chair (£2499.99), Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mobile router (£899.99), Astell&Kern Kann Ultra audio player (£1599) and iRobot Roomba Plus 505 and Max 705 robot vacuums (£699 each) together worth a massive £10146!

The Orbi system gives true full-home coverage – up to 7,500 sq. ft of space with 360°coverage and up to 21Gbps maximum Wi-Fi speed for up to 150 concurrent devices!

With WiFi that wonderful it’ll be tempting to stay home, but when wanderlust does strike, the Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G Mobile Router guarantees you’ll have high-performance WiFi on the go, too. Providing secure, fast 5G speeds in over 125 countries, it can support up to 32 devices and gives up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

See www.netgear.com

How to enter

Ready to scoop a bundle of tech so good you’ll be the envy of every geek in town? Grab your chance of winning our biggest ever prize by heading here and answering this question:

How many products make up our huge prize bundle?

A…5

B…8

C…12

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 31 Oct 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.