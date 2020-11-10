Everything Apple announced at November’s One More Thing Silicon Mac event

Yes, yes – insert rubbish motorway joke here. Watford services, etc. But the M1 is also Apple’s stonking new chip, designed specifically for Mac. (Sorry, letter A fans, but that’s now reserved for iPhones and iPads.)

Apple says this is the first PC chip built using 5-nanometre process technology. 16 billion transistors are crammed in. The claims are many, including the M1 having the world’s best CPU performance per watt from the 8-core CPU, fastest integrated graphics in a PC, and blazingly fast machine learning performance.

Apple also had a couple of graphs handy to show the M1 trouncing the “latest PC laptop chip” in terms of performance vs. power. Gosh, which company that gives computers chips inside could Apple possibly have been referring to there? It’s a mystery!