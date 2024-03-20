“Amazon Echo Pop deal.” If you typed that into Google and found yourself on this page, then congratulations — you’re about to take advantage of a rather brilliant offer, thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which sees the Echo Pop on sale for just £20 in the UK.

That’s a generous saving of 56% compared to the regular RRP of £45, and I’m very, very tempted to snap one up for myself. In fact, if you’re on the hunt for an Alexa-toting speaker to bring voice-controlled smarts to extra rooms in your house, then I’d strongly suggest that you consider snapping up a few Echo Pops while they’re at this price as well.

Not only will it bring Alexa voice controls to new areas of your home, but the Pop itself is rather attractive as far as smart speakers go, and is available in all manner of rather fun hues. I’m taken by the Midnight Teal option myself, but there’s also a rather funky Lavender Bloom, or plain black or white if you’d rather have something a little more subtle.

Given its rather diminutive form factor, the Echo Pop isn’t going to blow the capacitors off any dedicated speakers you’ve got in terms of sound quality, and that’s just fine. It still puts out a decent output for its size, making it a top choice for a kitchen or bedside speaker that’s functional without getting in the way.

And if you fancy something a little more robust to take the edge off life’s occasional mishaps, you can also grab the Echo Dot bundle, complete with a Made for Amazon rubber sleeve for an extra dash of protection. Available in a wide range of colours, you can mix and match the sleeves and your Pop of choice, to create a pleasant two-tone effect. Normally £65, the Echo Pop and sleeve bundle is now on offer in the UK for £35.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.