Drop everything and download: Stephen Hawking’s Pocket Universe

Gives you the insights found in A Brief History of Time, but in easy-to-digest bite-sized form. There are even loads of pictures. And some of you might now be thinking: sure, Stuff, we get that you’re all about technology and apps, but really?

The thing is, if a great many A Brief History of Time owners were honest, they’d admit to not finishing the book. The concepts can be tricky to grasp. It takes… time. But the app is something else.

Hawking’s goal was to give his text a new lease of life, and the app succeeds in fine style. Topics are broken down and illustrated. The app keeps track of your progress. It’s perfect for dipping into during commutes, potentially bringing Hawking’s work to a wider audience.

This isn’t so much My First Book of Theoretical Physics, then, as a fresh, modern take on a classic, aimed squarely at the smartphone generation.