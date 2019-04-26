Drop everything and download: London Marathon 2019

The app essentially shoves as much of the London Marathon as it can into your phone. If you want to stalk celebrities, so you can do that annoying ‘running alongside them for a bit’ thing, have at it.

You can also track friends and family as they do their bit for charity, even flinging them a few quid by way of the built-in donations button. And the toilets? They’re flagged too. As are the best nearby pubs. Handy.

Runners can use the app in similar fashion, to peruse donations, find water stations, check they’re not accidentally running down the A21 to Bromley, and to make whimpering noises on finding out how far ahead of them Mo Farah is.