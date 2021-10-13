Bowers & Wilkins’ new Zeppelin flies again with Alexa plus plenty of streaming tech

There’s a new Zeppelin in town – yes, the airship-inspired Bowers & Wilkins classic has been revamped significantly inside the instantly recognisable frame. It’s available for £699 in both light and dark finishes; midnight grey and pearl grey officially.

The Zeppelin now has Amazon Alexa on board (though it’s not able to work with Google Assistant) and will be able to be used in a multi-room setup through an upcoming software update. As you’d expect there’s support for Bluetooth (using Qualcomm’s latest-gen aptX Adaptive) as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, too, just as with the older Zeppelin. The Bowers & Wilkins Music app also gives you acess to other services like Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, Soundcloud and TuneIn.