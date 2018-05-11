BlackBerry Key2 preview: Everything we know so far

The era of QWERTY keyboard-packing smartphones is well in the past, but BlackBerry miraculously keeps chugging along, pumping out Android-powered handsets for the few who can't live with touchscreen keyboards.

Good on them. And they're really figuring out their niche of late: last year's BlackBerry KeyOne impressed with an excellent keyboard, great build quality, and a pretty reasonable price. Now, the rumour mill suggests that the company is ready to return to that approach very soon.

Will the BlackBerry Key2 be the handset that puts BlackBerry back in the spotlight? Here's everything we've heard so far.