Tiny, tactile physical keyboards were BlackBerry's bread-and-butter, once, so it feels right that one should sit so centrally on the KeyOne. It’s not hidden away like it was on the Priv, but proudly positioned underneath the phone's 4.5in screen. That makes it a lot harder to ignore in favour of an on-screen option.

It looks pretty small at first glance, but if anyone knows a thing or two about compact keyboards that even the portliest fingers can get to grips with, it's BlackBerry.

The keys are soft, but reassuringly clicky, with rounded edges that make it easy to determine where one starts and the other ends. I haven’t quite got up to the speed of my touchscreen typing levels just yet, but it’s getting there.

It's not called a Smart Keyboard for nothing, either. It’s got a few tricks up its sleeve to help make the whole user experience even better, like acting as a touchpad for navigation. You can swipe your finger across it in the same way you would do a screen to move between menus or scroll through webpages.

Handy, seeing as this is right where your thumb naturally rests naturally when holding the phone. It'll save you having to stretch up to the screen too often.

I'm less convinced by Flick Typing, which puts three predictive text words at the bottom of the screen as you type. Once you see the word you want, and you simply swipe up underneath it to fling it into your message. Suggestions are accurate enough to use when you spot 'em, but half the time it's quicker to type words out by hand.

Keyboard shortcuts are more useful, letting you turn every single key into a multi-function timesaver with either a short or long press. I rather imaginatively choose letters like “e” to launch email and “b” to open the browser, and they work without hesitation. Press a key that isn’t assigned to something and it lets you allocate it to an action there and then, saving time digging through the menus.

The keyboard comeback is a good one then, but it’s not entirely free of niggles. The soft keys at the bottom of the touchscreen sit a bit too close to the top line of the keyboard for my liking, which means they’re in danger of being activated while you’re typing. Getting accidentally returned to the homescreen when you are half way through a text is annoying, to say the least.