The best computing deals - April 2017

Apple MacBook Pro 15in with Touch Bar (2016)

A fantastic balance of power and form, plus, it's so nice to type on - with a brilliant, bright, colourful screen

Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 15in with Touch Bar here for £1917 from Amazon - saving over £430

Apple MacBook (2016)

It looks and feels largely identical to last year's - but that's no bad thing. Sure, it might be a little short on ports, but it's skinny, fab to work on and has a lovely screen. If you've got a desktop at home, this is no bad option as a second, ultra-portable laptop.

Buy the Apple MacBook (2016) here for £949 from Amazon - saving £300

Dell XPS 13 2-in 1

Our favourite Windows ultrabook has been learning some Yoga poses, thanks to a funky folding screen

Buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in 1 here for £1249 from Currys PC World - saving £250

MacBook Pro 13in (2016)

Beautiful, compact and a pleasure to work on - the Touch Bar version is the attention grabber, but this entry-level model hits a very sweet spot indeed.

Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 13in here £1227 from Amazon - saving over £230

Microsoft Surface Book

Shorn of its initial bugs, Microsoft's first laptop is a lustworthy machine with premium appeal. It is painfully expensive and struggles with gaming, but plentiful processing power and a pixel-packed touchscreen make it a Windows 10 wizard.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Book here for £1299 from Amazon - saving £200

Razer Blade Stealth

A super-slim laptop that can change, Transformer-like, into a gaming PC beast, Why choose between style and stamina, and playing Skyrim with all the fancy effects? The Blade does both - as long as you invest in the Core.

Buy the Razer Blade Stealth here £1399.99 from Razer - saving over £150

Dell XPS 13 (2015)

Small in size, great in stature, and an excellent Windows 10 ultrabook with a fantastic infinity display and great performance and good battery life.

Buy the Dell XPS (2015) here £929.10 from Amazon - saving £119

Asus ZenBook UX310UA

Not quite the whole package, but still difficult to beat for the money. If power and pixels are all that matter, pick this over a MacBook

Buy the Asus ZenBook UX310UA here £559.96 from laptops direct - saving over £70