The best computing deals - April 2017

It's a jungle out there. Even if you know your SATA from your USB3.0, rooting out the cheapest deal on computing gear can be a time-consuming exercise. Time that could be better spent playing Goat Simulator.
Save yourself the effort with this handy list of hot deals and super savings - whatever the season.
From laptops to tablets to graphics cards, if you're looking to save some precious pounds on your next computing purchase, you're in the right place.
Laptops
Apple MacBook Pro 15in with Touch Bar (2016)
A fantastic balance of power and form, plus, it's so nice to type on - with a brilliant, bright, colourful screen
Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 15in with Touch Bar here for £1917 from Amazon - saving over £430
It looks and feels largely identical to last year's - but that's no bad thing. Sure, it might be a little short on ports, but it's skinny, fab to work on and has a lovely screen. If you've got a desktop at home, this is no bad option as a second, ultra-portable laptop.
Buy the Apple MacBook (2016) here for £949 from Amazon - saving £300
Our favourite Windows ultrabook has been learning some Yoga poses, thanks to a funky folding screen
Buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in 1 here for £1249 from Currys PC World - saving £250
Beautiful, compact and a pleasure to work on - the Touch Bar version is the attention grabber, but this entry-level model hits a very sweet spot indeed.
Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 13in here £1227 from Amazon - saving over £230
Shorn of its initial bugs, Microsoft's first laptop is a lustworthy machine with premium appeal. It is painfully expensive and struggles with gaming, but plentiful processing power and a pixel-packed touchscreen make it a Windows 10 wizard.
Buy the Microsoft Surface Book here for £1299 from Amazon - saving £200
A super-slim laptop that can change, Transformer-like, into a gaming PC beast, Why choose between style and stamina, and playing Skyrim with all the fancy effects? The Blade does both - as long as you invest in the Core.
Buy the Razer Blade Stealth here £1399.99 from Razer - saving over £150
Small in size, great in stature, and an excellent Windows 10 ultrabook with a fantastic infinity display and great performance and good battery life.
Buy the Dell XPS (2015) here £929.10 from Amazon - saving £119
Not quite the whole package, but still difficult to beat for the money. If power and pixels are all that matter, pick this over a MacBook
Buy the Asus ZenBook UX310UA here £559.96 from laptops direct - saving over £70
Tablets
A tasty vision of the laptop future, a super punchy AMOLED screen paired with a full-scale keyboard makes the TabPro S a solid notebook alternative. Yes, there are cheaper options, but if it's display quality and power you care about, this is a doozy.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S here for £549.97 from Currys PC World - saving £150
Probably the closest thing to an iPad Mini running Android, the M3 is a small, stylish and well-built tablet that's plenty powerful enough for all sorts of streaming and multimedia - even if the overall performance falls a bit short.
Buy the Huawei MediaPad M3 here for £249.99 from eGlobal - saving £70
The best small tablet on the market, what it lacks in 3D Touch the Mini 4 makes up for with its properly portable form factor, long battery life and eye-pleasing display.
Buy the Apple iPad Mini 4 here for £319 from Argos - saving £60
Slim, fast and with a brilliant screen, the Galaxy Tab S2 puts Samsung back in the fight for Android tablet supremacy. There are better options if you want a laptop alternative, but if you're after an Android tablet first and foremost, the Tab S2 is a worthy contender.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 here for £331 from Amazon - saving £60
If you like the idea of a tablet that allows you to be more creative, the iPad Pro 9.7 is worth the extra expenditure. Sure, it might not replace your laptop - but, by combining the productivity of the big Pro with the compact convenience of the Air 2, it's a near flawless tool.
Buy the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 here for £494 from Amazon - saving £55
Small but mighty, Samsung's mini Android tablet is seriously good. If iOS isn't your thing, this is the 8in slab to pick up, with a pin-sharp display and 13-hour battery life making it ideal for reading and gaming.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 here for £299.20 from Amazon - saving £30
Yes, the software is frustrating. Yes, the build isn't quite as classy as its competitors. And, yes, the camera isn't too hot, either. But the ZenPad S is also seriously affordable, offering a nice display for a nice price.
Buy the Asus ZenPad S 8.0 here for £139.99 from Hughes - saving £30