Beats Fit Pro are now available in the UK and elsewhere

Beats Fit Pro are now available to order worldwide starting, including in the UK and Ireland. The earphones were previously available in the US. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

The $200/£200 fitness-orientated earphones are available in black, white, stone purple and grey and feature wingtips that sit inside your ear and are broadly similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro in feature set although they’re cheaper than the AirPods RRP (though we’ve seen the AirPods pro at significantly less than £200 recently, see below). They have the same H1 chip for rapid pairing to iPhones and Apple Watch and boast active noise cancelling. They sit alongside the ear-hook option, Powerbeats Pro.

As with other Beats products, they’re also Android-friendly and the charging case is charged via USB-C rather than Lightning. Sadly there’s no wireless charging in the case though. By ordering them from Apple.com or via the Beats site you are able to get free engraving on the case, just as you can with many other Apple products, too.

Beats Fit Pro are also available for the first time in many other countries including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. They became available in the US late last year.

In our Beats Fit Pro review we said: “The highlight here is the fit that’s up there with the best in-ears we’ve tested. Security and comfort are backed up by solid sound, good transparency mode, okay ANC and competitive battery life. If you’re in the Apple universe, seamless iOS connectivity and switching are lovely and the spatial sound feature is a bonus for use beyond workouts. Altogether an impressive package. “