Bag £100 off Dyson’s V15 Detect Absolute with early Black Friday offer

Aiming to suck up the hottest deals over Black Friday? Dyson’s V15 Detect Absolute vacuum is the brand’s most powerful and intelligent vacuum yet, so you’d be a (dust) sucker to miss out on this deal. The vacuum reveals invisible dust to let you clean deeper over the 60 minute run time. And ahead of Black Friday, Dyson’s sucked £100 off the price.

Rather than the usual price of £630, Dyson is currently offering the V15 Detect Absolute for £530 with free next-day delivery when you order direct. That’s a rather tidy saving of £100 on Dyson’s flagship vacuum.

With a precisely angled beam illuminating dust you can’t usually see, the V15 Detect Absolute is Dyson’s smartest sucker. It comes equipped with an LED display which shows the current power mode, battery level, and run time. You’ll find different modes to perfectly suit the floor beneath its sweeper. Plus, the vacuum can automatically increase suction based on how much dust you’re picking up. Emptying the bin won’t re-dirty the floors, thanks to its point-and-shoot mechanism. Topped off with click-in batteries, a washable filter, and a wall-mounted dock, this vacuum is one step away from stopping you making a mess in the first place.

We tested the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute back in 2021, and were sucked away by both its power and smarts. Thanks to the dust-illuminating lasers, the machine performs at a cut above the rest, bagging five stars out of five. The only thing we could really criticise? Its high price tag.

Which is exactly where a tasty Black Friday offer saves the day. And luckily, Dyson’s decided to polish up a shiny £100 off deal ahead of this year’s Black Friday weekend, saving you even more. Grab the deal while you can.