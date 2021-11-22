Arlo slashes the cost of smart home security with up to 50% off its Pro 3 camera for Black Friday

Arlo’s Pro 3 camera makes it a cinch to secure your smart home. Connected to your Wi-Fi, it can record comings and goings in crystal clear 2K, 24/7. An integrated spotlight illuminates intruders, while connected alerts let you know what’s going on around your gaff as it happens. And now the smart camera is even more affordable, thanks to a bolted-down Black Friday deal from Arlo.

• Buy the discounted Arlo Pro 3 here from Arlo

Wire-free and easy to install yourself, the Arlo Pro 3’s magnetic mount means you can easily reposition its watchful eye to ensure its 160-degree field of view covers exactly what you need it to. Train your own eyes on the Arlo website before 29 November and you won’t require the Pro 3’s subject recognition tricks to know what you’re looking at: a very good deal.

Arlo Pro 3 cameras need an Arlo SmartHub to talk to your wireless network. Luckily, Arlo’s best Black Friday deals bundle in a bunch of cameras, plus the base station – so you’ll be all set to protect your home. Handily, the SmartHub can also be configured to store video clips locally, in case you don’t fancy shelling out extra for Arlo’s cloud storage plans (you get three months free).

The most affordable package includes a pair of Pro 3 units, as well as that all-important SmartHub. That camera crew would usually set you back £550, but Arlo has cut the cost by almost 50%. Until 29 November, you can bag the two-camera kit for £280. Which is a real steal.

Want to add an extra camera for full coverage? The three-camera kit (which also includes Arlo’s SmartHub) now costs just £380 – a saving of £370 over the normal list price. And those who want total security will find the biggest saving of all: opt for the four-cam pack and you’ll pay just half of the usual ticket price. So instead of £900 for four Arlo Pro 3 security cams and a SmartHub, the Black Friday bundle will cost you just £450. You can’t put a price on peace of mind, but £450 is probably less than you’d expect.

Already equipped with a SmartHub and existing camera setup? You can also buy the Arlo Pro 3 as a standalone addition to your security system. Normally priced at £280 per camera, the Black Friday deal brings the cost of one unit down to a much more affordable £150 – a 45% saving.

• Looking for affordable festive treats? Check out our £100 Christmas Gift Guide