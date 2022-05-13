Apple’s WWDC 2022 invites are out and harder to get than ever

Apple has sent out invites for its annual developer shindig, with WWDC 2022 now confirmed to be a hybrid event where a limited number of attendees will be able to watch the all-important opening keynote on-site at Apple Park on Monday, June 6.

WWDC 2022 as a whole is a week-long event taking place June 6-10, but it’s the Monday keynote led by company CEO Tim Cook and other Apple bigwigs that typically steals the show.

After two years in a virtual wilderness, this year a select number of Apple developers have received invites to attend the event in-person alongside the company’s engineers and designers. Press attendance at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference is still virtual only, it seems.

Applications for invites were open to members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program from May 9-11, with the Cupertino-based tech giant saying it used a ‘random selection process’ to choose the lucky few who would get an invite to WWDC 2022. They have until May 18 to RSVP, after which any vacant places will be reallocated.

The annual Apple event typically showcases all of the company’s new software updates, which this year are expected to be iOS 16 (and iPadOS 16), watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and a new version of macOS.

We’re not necessarily expecting any new hardware products, though we could hear about the new M2 chips Apple is rumoured to be working on ahead of some Mac refreshes this autumn. In fact, a device itself isn’t totally out of the question, with some experts predicting a new MacBook Air for WWDC 2022.

Historically, Mac products have tended to be unveiled en masse a month or so after Apple’s iPhone launch extravagangza. In 2022, the smart money is once again on the iPhone 14 getting a September unveiling, so a special Mac hardware event could take place in October.