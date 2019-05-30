Apple rarely reveals its hand before the day. Leakers are slapped with a legal glove and then forced to watch a spinning beachball forever. Also, be mindful this is a conference for developers. So although the keynote is streamed for the masses, this is still an event primarily for those who make stuff for your devices, rather than you.

That said, Stuff has donned its finest prediction trousers to give you an overview of what we reckon’s going to be revealed. On the day, keep an eye on our Twitter feed (@stufftv) and this very website for comprehensive coverage.