Apple’s rumoured AR/VR headset again linked to early 2023 launch

While the expected iPhone 14 launch later this year undoubtedly has us excited, it’s the rumoured release of an Apple AR/VR headset in the not too distant future that sends shivers down our spine. What’s more, it’s a reveal that could happen in just over six months time if the latest industry gossip is to be believed.

In a Medium post shared via Twitter, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities has doubled down on his prediction that the Apple AR/VR headset will launch next year, writing that it “will likely be announced” in January 2023.

His new research note more broadly covers trends in the VR/AR headset market, but it’s also the second time this month Kuo has posited an early 2023 release window for Apple’s entry into the space.

The tech pundit is clearly confident, and while he’s not right all the time, an inside knowledge of Apple’s Asian supply chain means he’s better placed than most for crystal ball gazing.

[Analysis] New Growth Focus of VR/Headset Industry in Post-Meta Era: Meta’s Competitors, Chinese Market, and Apple/Apple Supply Chain / 後Meta時代的VR/頭戴產業新成長焦點：Meta的競爭對手、中國市場與Apple/Apple供應鏈@mingchikuo https://t.co/1kJjibj6vJ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 24, 2022

Rumours of an Apple AR/VR headset have been flying around for years now, but recently they’ve started to gather some serious steam – not least thanks to filings for new Apple software dubbed realityOS being spotted.

On top of all that, Apple CEO Tim Cook has become increasingly coy when it comes to his company’s interest in the space, leading many to believe that the all-new product – which Kuo calls the “most complicated” device it has ever made – is now nearly ready to hit shelves (and faces).

Watch the following clip and you’ll see what we mean.

In the meantime, Apple fans have loads of awesome new iOS 16 features to try out, as well as the slightly less exciting 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 to ponder. But it’s safe to say the potential launch of an Apple AR/VR headset would throw everything else the feted Cupertino-based company has done recently in the shade.