Apple’s MacBook Air M1 hits lowest-ever price – it’s a total no brainer

Looking for a laptop to get your paws on? Now’s your chance to save serious money if you’re after a new MacBook! Apple’s wares have traditionally been immune to deals, but we have seen some discounts over the last couple of years. While the newest M3 MacBook Air has just hit the shelves, this discontinued model can be yours for an absolute steal.

Despite being officially discontinued, Apple’s ultra-portable M1 MacBook Air is at a bargain price! Act fast, and you can score the laptop for $699 at Walmart in the US. It’s the cheapest Apple silicon MacBook you’ll find, $300 from its ex-RRP of $999. A relatively affordable (in laptop terms) $699 gets you a 13-inch Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You get to pick from three slick colour options, too: Space Gray, Gold or Silver.

This is another five-star product, as we explain in our MacBook Air with M1 review, announcing that “the MacBook Air (M1) arguably becomes the best all-round work laptop for under a grand” with this upgrade. Thanks to Apple silicon, you’ll find impressive performance that isn’t afraid of multitasking. Plus, a more efficient chip means this machine is quieter, slimmer, and lighter than ever.

Of course, there’s since been an M2 version, and an even newer M3 model. Both include the laptop in a larger size and with a design change, but the M1 is almost as good – especially for everyday tasks.

