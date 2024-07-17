Apple’s best over-ear headphones are half price this Prime Day

Apple makes some of the best smartphones in the game, but the brand’s headphones aren’t too shabby either. You’re no doubt familiar with the extremely popular AirPods, but Apple makes more headphones. Looking for a stellar set of cans that won’t blow your budget? You’re in luck during Amazon Prime Day, because Apple’s best over-ear headphones are half price.

You can score Apple’s best over-ear headphones for 37% off this Prime Day. We’re not talking about AirPods Max, but rather the Beats Studio Pro. We scored these top headphones a full five stars in our review. And they’re priced at £220 instead of the usual £350 on Amazon right now. Over in the US, the savings are even better. The cans are an amazing 51% off, bringing the price down to $170 instead of $350.

Following on from the previous versions, the most recent Beats Studio Pro offer USB-C charging and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware.

40 hours of battery life is cited (2 hours to full charge) but that is with the ANC off – the life is 24 hours with it on. Of course, Apple owns Beats, so these headphones are very happy with Apple devices. However, as with other Beats products they play nicely with Android and support Google Fast Pair. They also support auto-switching on both platforms and also work with Apple’s FindMy and Google’s Find My Device.

The ‘b’ button on the earcup of the foldable headphones enables you to control music (pause/skip/back) and conduct calls. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button. Then there’s also a multi-function button to switch between listening and EQ modes, check battery life with the LEDs, pair your device and power the headphones on/off.

