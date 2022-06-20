Apple to consider AirTag 2 depending on current AirTag sales

Back in 2021, Apple decided it wanted to help you find the keys you keep losing. Rather than sending Tim, Craig, or Joz over from Cupertino, the company released AirTag. The little Bluetooth trackers can be placed on items you lose frequently, helping you find them should they be misplaced.

The moment AirTags hit the shelves, they became popular with customers. So popular, in fact, that Apple is tallying up how many AirTags it sells before considering a second generation.

According to a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, AirTag 2 could be on the table, depending on the current version’s sales numbers. Kuo predicts Apple will release a second generation if AirTags continue to grow in popularity. The trackers are already outperforming Apple’s estimates, with an estimated 35 million shipments this year.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

Since Kuo is an analyst, his job is to look at Apple’s performance and history to make predictions about what the company will do next. With a 72.5% accuracy rating, including when AirTag was launched, his prediction is fairly reliable. Considering most Apple devices receive a second generation, this doesn’t seem out of the question.

But what could Apple do with AirTag 2? There’s not all that much you can do with a Bluetooth tracker, after all. We’d predict Apple will work on making the device more compact, specifically thinner. The current version is fairly thick at 0.31-inches, so we’d expect this would be a priority. Based on Apple’s AirTag safety updates, we’d also predict new safety features on the trackers, just in case.

Whatever Apple decides to do, it sounds like we’ve got a little while to wait. For now, you can safely keep AirTagging everything in sight, so you never lose it. Or maybe just the essential stuff.