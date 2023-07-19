The latest Apple student offer will bag you a gift card up to $150/£130

In terms of the best student laptop, there are plenty of options. But MacBooks are all over university campuses (and a lot of other places, too) – and Apple’s annual student offer/back-to-school promotion is surely one reason why.

This year Apple is offering a gift card worth up to $150/£130 with Macs and iPads bought using Apple’s Education Store (US/UK).

Apple already offers an educational discount on devices, but in late summer, the deal gets even sweeter. As usual, eligible students, teachers, and other educational staff can save on a new Mac computer (laptop or desktop), or on a new iPad. Of course you can also customise your Mac through the store, too.

For example, you can get an M1 MacBook Air from $899/£899 – though it’s always worth checking other retailers as Amazon has been selling that model for less or equivalent to that price recently (US/UK).

The deal is available only via the education store and runs from today through 23 October. So if you’re a student or teacher on the fence about a new Mac or iPad, and you’ve wanted to buy something else to go with it, now’s the time to pounce. In addition, you can get 20% off AppleCare+ to protect your purchase. Plus you’ll also get three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ with the subsequent monthly fee being at a reduced student discount after. Go to Apple’s Education Store in the US or in the UK