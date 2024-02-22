Apple reveals the iPhone 15’s battery has twice the expected lifespan – but how?

Apple has updated the life expectancy of the battery inside the iPhone 15 smartphones. And it’s twice as long as previously thought.

Yes, you read that right.

Apple now says that the iPhone 15 series – that’s the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – can retain 80 percent of their full charge after a huge 1000 charge cycles. That’s compared to the original 500 cycles it claimed would be fine to reach the 80 percent mark. The company is in the process of updating its official documentation on the topic.

The iPhone 15 battery claim doesn’t apply to earlier iPhones however – they will still be cited for 500 cycles – at least for now.

But Apple hasn’t said what’s prompted the change in guidance – it doesn’t appear to be the result of a software update, for example but presumably the components were upgraded for the iPhone 15. Ideally, it should be kept under 72 degrees Fahrenheit or 22 degrees Celsius.

Apple does say that to extend battery long-term life you should avoid charging your iPhone in hot conditions, exposing it to direct sunlight. It also says that Battery Cycle info will be moving in iOS 17.4 from Settings > General > About to Battery Health in Settings > Battery. We’ll have to see if Apple decides to talk about battery longevity with iPhone 16.

Apple seems to have been testing their devices for battery longevity as a result of new EU regulations. From 2025 the EU will assign devices a grade from A-G for various factors including – yes, you’re there already – battery longevity, energy efficiency, water resistance and more. The new ratings seem to be a little similar to the familiar EU energy efficiency system.

