Apple releases public betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura

Apple has released the first public preview versions of the software it announced at its WWDC developer event back in early June starting with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 plus macOS Ventura.

That’s right: now you can preview the next big iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems months before their proper, full release. You’ll need to register for the test with Apple as well as have devices fit enough to run the OS.

There will also be public beta software available for tvOS 16, HomePod software version 16 and watchOS 9.

Customisation is king for iOS 16, with major changes to the lock screen, while the iPadOS 16 update is intriguing because it has a couple of additions that Pro users have been asking for – in particular a new multitasking system called Stage Manager.

macOS Ventura – or macOS 13 – won’t radically transform the appearance of your Mac’s user interface. Instead, the focus is on functionality. From multi-tasking tools and security enhancements to smarter Spotlight searching and iPhone camera sharing, there’s plenty on offer.

As ever, it’s strongly recommended that you do not install beta software on your primary device – especially your everyday iPhone, since any mishaps could leave you without a working phone or maybe have an annoying quirk you can’t get rid of. You have been warned!