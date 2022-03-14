Apple releases iPadOS/iOS 15.4 with mask-friendly Face ID plus Universal Control support

Apple’s iOS 15.4 has been released in the wild. The update is significant for one main reason – it enables you to use Face ID with a mask.

It enables you to do pretty much everything that Apple ID does and works alongside the Apple Watch-dependent unlocking feature that Apple previously introduced.

We’ve been using the developer beta version of the software for a while now (here’s how to get involved with future betas) and we’re pleased to report that the mask-friendly Face ID works well. It’s not foolproof, but it works a decent amount of the time. You will need to be running an iPhone 12 or 13 series phone to take advantage of the new tech – there’s no iPad support.

This version of the iPadOS software also includes support for Universal Control, the software that enables you to control an iPad wirelessly from your Mac (running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later), including the ability to drag and drop files and other elements between the operating systems.

The new software includes new emojis too (which it always seems to these days) plus the long-talked-about anti-stalking features for Apple’s AirTag trackers.

There’s also a new voice for Siri, too plus the intriguing Tap-to-Pay feature that means people will be able to pay you simply by tapping your iPhone. However, this won’t just be ready by default since it needs third-party payment providers to enable it for their apps.