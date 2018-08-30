Apple iPhone XS preview: Everything we know so far

We may only be months away from the next iPhones, and the rumour mill has churning out theories about the next big thing for some time now.
That's par for the course with Apple, naturally, but the rumours and reports have often panned out with recent handsets. And while some of these bits might seem far-fetched, we have to give to credence to the fact that we might already be hearing actual facts about the new iPhone.
Will it be the iPhone XS? The iPhone XI? The iPhone 11? The iPhone X2, if we want to throw all reasonable naming and numerical conventions out the window? We aren't sure yet – but we have heard some other things about what might be on the horizon. Here's what we know so far.
What will the Apple iPhone XS look like?
Here it is, reportedly: this leaked image comes from 9to5Mac, a site with a long history of leaking key Apple details before they're officially made available.
It's not the fullest look at the new handsets, but here we see a clear pairing of the 5.8in and 6.5in iPhone XS models, complete with a new gold colour that had previously leaked.
Over the past few months, rumours and reports have pointed to these two different models. The 5.8in version replicates the iPhone X size, while the 6.5in model reportedly has a similar footprint to the iPhone 8 Plus, albeit without all that pesky bezel around the display.
And there could be another size in the middle of those two: 6.1in. But it won't be quite the same: that's reported to be the new entry-level edition, using aluminium for the frame instead of stainless steel, an LCD screen instead of OLED, and a single back camera. Same punchy design, less top-end materials. As mentioned before, we have a separate preview here for that so-called iPhone 9.