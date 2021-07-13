Apple iPad Mini (2021) preview: Everything we know so far

The iPad Mini hasn’t changed a whole lot in the nine years since its original release, with later versions boosting the power, screen resolution, and other features without shaking up the design.

That may finally change in 2021, however, as a reliable leaker has tipped word of a complete redesign for Apple’s pint-sized tablet. We’ve heard rumours of past iPad Mini revisions that didn’t pan out, but there’s a lot more depth to the reporting this time around.

Been holding out for a serious iPad Mini overhaul? Here’s what we’ve heard so far.

(Current iPad Mini shown)