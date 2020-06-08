Prime. Audible. Goodreads. Like an Apprentice candidate after several espressos, Amazon tries to sell subscriptions from the moment you hit the power button – or at least tempt you with free trials. It’s an initiation that reflects the entire FireOS experience: a heavily skinned Android derivative with little room for customisation, the software feels like an extension of the Amazon website – particularly if you haven’t paid the extra £10 to remove its offers from the lock screen.

Home screens are divided by media category – think Books, Video, Music – and each is occupied almost exclusively by Amazon content. The more you use the tablet, the more its recommendations will start to reflect your preferences, but finding content sometimes requires some delving – especially as the search bar isn’t the most intuitive way to filter results.

Fancy poking your head out of the Amazon bubble? You’ll find the Appstore strangely restrictive. From Spotify to Netflix to iPlayer, most of the major streaming services are there, but several mainstream apps and games are absent that you’d expect to find on a standard Android tablet. You can't, for example, get the official YouTube app, WWE Network or, ironically, Monopoly. Some of the gaps have been partially filled, but only by a mixed bag of third-party apps.

That said, if you are a Prime subscriber, the Fire HD 8 still makes a lot of sense. With twice as much storage as before (32GB or 64GB) as well as the option to expand it with a microSD card, there’s even more capacity for offline Prime content. If you’re happy with all-Amazon, all the time, then you’ll never run out of things to buy, read and stream.

And you also get Alexa along for the ride. The voice assistant always has an ear out for requests and commands (including ones she overhears from the TV), while Show Mode puts her skills front and centre as a smart display. The snag? The optional Wireless Charging Dock is reserved for the more expensive HD 8 Plus, so if you want your standard edition to sub in for an Echo Show, you’ll need to prop it up with a compatible case and manually change to Show Mode. It works, but it’s much clumsier than dropping the tablet onto a dock.