Apple’s AirPods Max are currently £100 off on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max retail for a whopping £549 – a pretty hefty price tag for a pair of headphones, especially when competing products like the Sony WF-1000XM4 are £100-£200 cheaper.

But it’s no secret that the AirPods Max sound great. If you’re looking to pick up a pair, you’re in luck. Amazon currently has a deal you just can’t miss.

Amazon is currently listing AirPods Max for £449, which is a massive £100 savings from retail price (or 18% off, if you’re a number person). This isn’t some dodgy deal from a never-before-seen third-party or a pre-owned pricing, it’s a genuine, bona fide listing from Amazon itself.

Often with a deal like this, the listing is limited to a certain colour that nobody likes. Not this time! Amazon has all 5 colour options for AirPods Max at the reduced price, meaning you can get whichever headset you like at this bargain price. And you won’t have to wait long, either, as the item is eligible for Prime delivery.

Currently, Amazon is the only UK retailer offering AirPods Max at this discounted price. Of course, you could try your hand at price matching to try and haggle down the price with your favourite retailer. We tried price matching with Currys, and they accepted the match. It goes without saying that stock levels vary.

To give you a quick refresher, AirPods Max are Apple’s over-ear Bluetooth headphones. The ear cups themselves are made of metal, and the headband is mesh. They come with noise cancellation, premium sound, Apple’s easy paring, and over 20 hours of playback battery life.