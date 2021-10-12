Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are finally coming to the UK

Like the originals, the key selling point of the revamped Echo Buds is the promise of hands-free Alexa interaction. That means you can control your tunes, call your buddies, check the news and manage your calendar – all without reaching for your phone.

You can also ask Alexa to activate noise cancellation, which Amazon reckons is twice as effective on the second-gen Echo Buds – courtesy of mics inside and out, which counteract background sounds based on the pressure in your eardrum. You can also choose to enable Passthrough mode, to adjust the strength of the active cancellation.

On paper, battery life is actually less than the original Echo Buds. You still get five hours of music playback with ANC enabled, but the charging case now tops out at 10 additional hours. Still, at least the new LED lights on the front of each earbud should make it easier to keep an eye on longevity.

For refuelling the Echo Buds, you’ve got two choices: wired or wireless. Opt for the former and you’ll save some cash: the USB-C option costs £110, with a special introductory price of £80 for Prime Members. Keen to cut the cords? The Qi-compatible wireless charging variant will set you back £130 (or £100 for eager Prime Members).

Available in black or white, you can pre-order the All-New Echo Buds from Amazon today.