Amazon’s affordable Fire TV soundbar is now available in the UK and Germany

The Fire TV Soundbar is a 24in-long, two-channel speaker that supports DTS Virtual:X, and is now available outside the US

Fire TV Soundbar

Last year, Amazon debuted a Fire TV soundbar that sits on top of Amazon’s TV accessory range. It’s a pretty affordable home cinema speaker, and it plays nice with other living room tech. At launch, the soundbar was only available in the US. But now, the device is heading to the UK and Germany.

This soundbar is a 24-inch long, two-channel speaker that supports DTS Virtual:X as well as Dolby Audio. Though, as you’d expect at that price , there’s no support for Dolby Atmos. It’s compatible with all Fire TV devices and you can connect up other devices via Bluetooth to play music and more.

However, the bar is pretty basic in terms of capability – it doesn’t have Fire TV built-in nor Wi-Fi or Alexa. So you can’t team it with other Echo devices to make more of a system unless you do it via Bluetooth.

The Fire TV soundbar is available to pre-order from Amazon for £120/€140. It’s up on an intro offer of £100/€110, if you act fast. The speaker will start shipping on 29th July.

