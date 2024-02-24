A white Xbox Series X? Here’s when we might get one

Ever since a bunch of Xbox refresh info came out last year, the internet has been awash with info as to what form it would take. But a while Xbox Series X

Certainly, it seems we’re going to get Xbox Brooklin in time for the holidays. This is a refreshed and cylindrical version of the current Series X. Microsoft has basically confirmed it in two ways – by info leaking during its recent legal battle as it sought to take control of Activision Blizzard.

And last week Microsoft’s Xbox leaders said there would be more hardware coming before the end of the year in the form of “more console and controller options for you this holiday”

Now, however, it seems that there could be a white version of the existing Xbox Series X as the existing hardware reaches its end point in retail.

Accrording to eXtas1s (via PureXbox), the console could be “$50-$100 lower” than the existing Series X, because it is all-digital – with no optical drive. The leaker also suggests “an improved heatsink” and a couple of other enhancements. But crucially it suggests the casing itself will be white.

Crucially, there’s also potential availability for the Xbox Series X white edition, too – either in June or July. Which would fit with the later timing for Brookin, of course.

If there is an Xbox Series X white, then my money is on it being just a different colour version of the current model. With any hardware tweaks then being left for Brooklin. And further out, there will be a proper Next-gen Xbox coming, too which Microsoft recently also confirmed.

