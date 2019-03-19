7 things you need to know about Google Stadia

As expected, Google has just announced a new gaming platform – but it's not a physical console, PC, or portable device. In fact, you can play on just about any screen.

Google Stadia is the company's gaming initiative, and like previous efforts such as OnLive and PlayStation Now, it's a fully cloud-streamed approach. With a strong internet connection, you don't need a console or powerful PC: you can run glossy, AAA-style games on a TV, smartphone, or other device at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Sound too good to be true? Maybe a bit – but if anyone has the reach and resources to realise this ambitious vision, it's Google. Here's a look at everything you need to know from today's big reveal event.