6 biggest Apple Watch features coming to WatchOS 6

As the confetti of Apple' WWDC scatters and falls to the floor of San Jose's McEnery Convention Centre, there are a lot of pieces to pick up.

While it might be the last nail in the coffin for iTunes, everything else Apple is careening forward. There’s iOS 13, finally a new Mac Pro 2019, an eye-popping 6K retina display, a computer stand which costs $999 (yes, really) and you can now be inside Minecraft, via AR.

But all you Apple Watch fans will care about one thing, and that’s WatchOS 6. There’s nothing drastic here, just incremental improvements to retain Apple Watch’s standing as no.1 smartwatch.

If you've got an Apple Watch, from Series 1 to 4, here's what you can look forward to...